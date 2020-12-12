Akinjo, Arizona hold off UTEP for 69-61 win

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — James Akinjo scored 18 points and cold-shooting Arizona held on for a 69-61 win over UTEP. Akinjo made just 2 of 11 from the field but made all his 14 free-throw attempts. Bennedict Mathurin added 13 points and Jemarl Baker Jr. scored 11 for Arizona (5-0). Baker scored seven points during a 17-6 run that gave Arizona the lead for good and made it 33-23 late in the first half. Souley Boom — who went into the game averaging 26.0 points (No. 6 nationally) — led UTEP (2-2). The Wildcats, who had made at least 12 3s in each of the last two games, had their streak of 410 consecutive games with at 3-pointer snapped.