Territorial rout: Arizona State blows out rival Arizona 70-7

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — D.J. Taylor returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and Arizona State scored twice in the opening 56 seconds to rout rival Arizona 70-7. Arizona State made a mockery of the annual Territorial Cup game from opening kick return. capitalizing on a string of Arizona turnovers to build a 35-0 lead by early in the second quarter. Freshman DeaMonte Trayanum converted an opening Arizona fumble into a 4-yard TD run 56 seconds after Taylor’s TD return and the Sun Devils piled on one score after another.