Giants QB Jones practices, questionable vs. Cardinals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is listed as questionable for the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Jones was a full participant in practice on Friday for the first time since his hamstring injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29. The 23-year-old quarterback was limited during practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The Cardinals are expected to have veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald after he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Fitzgerald spent 13 days on the list and missed two games.