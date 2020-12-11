Arizona expects 384,000 vaccine doses by end of year

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is expected to get nearly 60,000 coronavirus vaccine doses next week and more than 384,000 by the end of December. State health director Dr. Cara Christ said Friday that she expects the first people to be vaccinated around the middle to end of next week in Maricopa and Pima Counties. Smaller counties and tribes are expected to get their first doses the following week. Health care workers and people living and working in long-term care facilities will get the earliest inoculations. Arizona on Friday reported nearly 7,000 additional known COVID-19 cases, the third highest number in one day since the pandemic began.