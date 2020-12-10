No. 24 San Diego State beats No. 23 Arizona State 80-68

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jordan Schakel scored 25 points, Nathan Mensah had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 24 San Diego State dominated inside to beat No. 23 Arizona State 80-68. The Aztecs outscored Arizona State 36-8 in the paint and scored 17 second-chance points on 11 offensive rebounds. San Diego State pulled away with an 18-2 run in the second half to stretch the nation’s longest road winning streak to 13 straight games. Arizona State shot 34% and missed 11 straight shots during a key stretch in the second half. Alonzo Verge led the Sun Devils with 25 points.