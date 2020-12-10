McDonald scores 22, No. 6 Arizona routs Arizona State 65-37

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald had 22 points and made five 3-pointers, and No. 6 Arizona quickly turned its rivalry game against Arizona State into a rout for a 65-37 victory. Arizona shut down the Sun Devils in the first half to lead by 16 and picked apart their zone defense with crisp passing to win its third straight in the series. The Wildcats have started conference play 3-0 for the first time since 2003-04. Taya Hanson led Arizona State with 14 points.