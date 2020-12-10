Skip to Content

Powell trying to resurrect bid to undo Biden’s Arizona win

3:17 pm AP - Arizona News
PHOENIX (AP) — Conservative lawyer Sidney Powell is appealing the dismissal of her lawsuit seeking to decertify election results that gave Democrat President-elect Joe Biden a victory in Arizona. Powell said in a filing she was taking her case to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which later scheduled the first brief in the appeal to be due two months after inauguration date. Alexander Kolodin, an attorney who along with Powell filed the challenge, has since said the plan is to take the case directly to U.S. Supreme Court on an expedited basis. The lawsuit was dismissed for failing to provide evidence to back up its fraud claims. 

