City disciplines officer who detained Black man at gunpoint

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A Tempe police officer is serving a two-week unpaid suspension and will work a desk job for at least the next year for holding a Black hotel employee at gunpoint while searching for an armed suspect described as white. Tempe officials said an investigation of the Aug. 29 incident at the hotel where Trevonyae Cumpian worked and was detained by Officer Ronald Kerzaya determined that Kerzaya violated city policies. The City Council on Wednesday approved a $300,000 settlement with Cumpian. He previously filed a $2.5 million claim for emotional trauma and related therapy. A claim is a precursor to a possible lawsuit.