Arizona’s Fitzgerald back after 13-day bout with COVID-19

Veteran Arizona receiver Larry Fitzgerald described fairly mild physical symptoms during his 13-day absence from the Cardinals after testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. He said the mental aspect was much more taxing. The 37-year-old Fitzgerald said there were “a couple days I didn’t feel great” and that he lost 9 pounds during quarantine because he didn’t have much of an appetite. He said that the “scariest” part was that so little is known about the virus and nobody can give certain answers.