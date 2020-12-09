USC’s Mobley and Stanford’s Williams square off this weekend

Two of the nation’s top freshmen will square off this weekend with Southern California’s Evan Mobley faces Stanford’s Ziaire Williams. The 7-foot Mobley has averaged 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. Williams is averaging 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds. No. 23 Arizona State hosts San Diego State in the marquee nonconference game. On the women’s side, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer can match Pat Summitt’s all-time wins record of 1,098 with a victory against rival California.