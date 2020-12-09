Man, teenage boy accused in fatal July shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a man and a teenager have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting five months ago. They say 34-year-old Fernando Valenzuela and a 17-year-old boy are facing charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Police say 23-year-old Jose Luis Armando Miranda was shot and killed on July 23 in Tucson. Investigators say the victim and suspects likely knew each other beforehand, but it’s still unclear what led to the shooting. Police say the teenager was arrested Monday at his home. His name is being withheld by the Associated Press because he’s a juvenile. Police say Valenzuela already was in jail for unrelated charges.