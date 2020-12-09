Judge: City erroneously excluded immigrants from housing aid

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has ruled the city of Phoenix erroneously excluded immigrants from receiving coronavirus aid to cover utility bills, mortgage and rental costs. The city required applicants to its $25 million assistance program to provide proof of legal status in the United States. Judge Dominic Lanza concluded the city isn’t required to exclude unqualified immigrants from participating because the assistance program falls within exceptions in federal law for “short-term, non-cash, in-kind emergency disaster relief.” The judge said the city’s decision was trumped by federal law. Lanza said the city has indicated it will begin allowing immigrants to participate in the program in the future.