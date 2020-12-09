Skip to Content

Arizona rolls over Cal State Bakersfield 85-60

7:21 pm AP - Arizona News

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. had 16 points, Jemarl Baker Jr. added 15 and Arizona dominated Cal State Bakersfield 85-60. The Wildcats beat Northern Arizona in a rout on Monday behind Baker’s 33 points and jumped on the Roadrunners with a dominating first half. Arizona made seven 3-pointers to lead by 20 at halftime and went 12 of 28 overall from the arc. The Wildcats had another free-flowing game of sharing the ball, finishing with 21 assists on 27 field goals. Cameron Smith had 11 points and De’Monte Buckingham 10 to lead the Roadrunners

Associated Press

