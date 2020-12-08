Arizona Supreme Court rejects GOP bid to undo Biden victory

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court rejected a GOP bid to undo Democrat President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump in the state. The court said no evidence of illegal votes was presented in Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward’s challenge of certain ballots in metro Phoenix. The justices said the margin of votes between Trump and Biden wasn’t small enough to trigger an automatic recount, even with the small number of votes Trump could have lost due to problems in ballot processing. They rejected a request to inspect more ballots and cited case law that concludes the validity of elections isn’t voided by honest mistakes.