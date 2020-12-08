Giants sign Joe Webb, Niko Lalos, waive Trent Harris

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed the versatile free agent Joe Webb and promoted defensive end Niko Lalos from their practice squad to their active roster. The Giants also announced on Tuesday they waived linebacker Trent Harris and terminated the practice squad contract of tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart. The 34-year-old Webb is listed as a quarterback, but has also caught passes, run the ball and returned kickoffs. Lalos played in the past two games and had an interception and a fumble recovery. Harris played in four games with two starts. He was signed in October.