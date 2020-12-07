Pima County to create program to pay bail in low-level cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County officials voted to create a program to pay the bail of some people who are charged with low-level crimes and can’t afford bonds. The Arizona Daily Star reports the 3-2 vote last week by the Board of Supervisors gives the go-ahead to fund the county’s own bail-bonding operation through a local nonprofit. To be eligible, inmates must have bond set at $30,000 or less, and the charges against them cannot be for homicide, sex crimes or child exploitation. Defendants can’t have any kind of hold on them from another jurisdiction and would be supervised while on release.