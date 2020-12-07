Milano active for Bills vs. 49ers after coming off IR

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano is active for the Bills against the San Francisco 49ers after being removed from injured reserve. Milano missed the past three games with a partially torn pectoral muscle before getting activated in time to play against San Francisco The 49ers promoted cornerback Tim Harris Jr. from the practice squad and made him active for the game with Emmanuel Moseley out with a hamstring injury. Moseley was listed as questionable.