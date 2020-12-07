Mesa man accused of manslaughter after loaded gun goes off

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal weekend shooting. They say 21-year-old Michael Whipple was taken into custody shortly after Sunday’s shooting and is being held on suspicion of manslaughter. Police say officers responded to a shooting call about 4 a.m. Sunday and found 20-year-old Tyler Rascon with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Court documents show Whipple told police that he had just purchased a handgun for his birthday and he wanted to show Rascon. Whipple says it went off when Rascon reached out to hand the gun back to him.