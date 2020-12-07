Dems challenge to Arizona redistricting panel list rejected

PHOENIX (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the Arizona Legislature’s Democratic leaders who wanted two of five independents who could chair the state’s redistricting commission disqualified has been dismissed by a judge. The Democrats argued that one of the independents wasn’t qualified because he registered as a lobbyist and the other wasn’t truly an independent because he held a rally for President Donald Trump. Monday’s ruling from Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Janice Crawford flatly rejected those arguments. The redistricting commission redraws political district boundaries after each census and was designed to be free of partisan politics.