Baker scores 33, Arizona routs Northern Arizona 96-53

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jamarl Baker scored 33 points and made seven 3-pointers, sending Arizona to a 96-53 rout of Northern Arizona. Arizona swarmed the Lumberjacks in their first game of the season, scoring the first 15 points on the way to building a 26-point halftime lead. Baker played free and confidently from the opening tip, scoring 19 points to eclipse his career high by halftime. He hit his first seven 3s and finished 7 for 9 from behind the arc. Luke Avdalovic led Northern Arizona with 16 points and Cam Shelton added 15.