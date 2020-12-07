Allen throws for 4 TDs, Bills beat 49ers 34-24 in Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 375 yards, tied a career high with four touchdown passes and the Buffalo Bills stayed in sole possession of first place in the AFC East with a 34-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Buffalo moved a step closer to winning its division for the first time since 1995. The Bills are one game ahead of the Miami Dolphins with four games left for both teams. San Francisco lost in its first game at its adopted home in Arizona. The move was forced by strict coronavirus protocols in Santa Clara County.