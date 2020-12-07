49ers unable to keep up with Bills in 34-24 loss

Kendrick Bourne caught a pass from Nick Mullens and celebrated an apparent touchdown that would have kept the San Francisco 49ers in the game. The play got overturned by replay and instead of being able to move the ball the final few inches for a score, the Niners self-destructed with a false start on an attempted quarterback sneak followed by an interception. It was that kind of night for the 49ers’ offense, which couldn’t keep up with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in San Francisco’s first game at its temporary new home in Arizona, losing 34-24.