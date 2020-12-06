Upbeat Josh Norman finds peace in first season in Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Cornerback Josh Norman has found peace in his ninth NFL season, and first with the Buffalo Bills. He’s put aside whatever lingering frustrations of being cast off by Washington last winter, and remained upbeat despite missing six games with a nagging hamstring injury, and another after testing positive for COVID-19. Norman isn’t certain he would’ve been so patient earlier in his career, when he was driven to overcome being a fifth-round draft pick to earn a starting job in Carolina. Norman also has come to enjoy Buffalo for its people and as a place in launching an effort to help the city’s small businesses struggling to make ends meet because of the coronavirus pandemic.