Rams move into tie for NFC West lead, beat Cardinals 38-28

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jared Goff threw for 351 yards, Darrell Henderson ran for a crucial 38-yard touchdown and the Los Angeles Rams moved into a tie for the NFC West lead with a 38-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams have won three of four and are tied with the Seahawks, who lost to the New York Giants 17-12. The Cardinals have lost four of their past five games. Los Angeles cornerback Troy Hill had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.