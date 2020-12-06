No. 9 UCLA tops Arizona State 63-59

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Lindsey Corsaro and Charisman Osborne had 14 points apiece, and Corsaro made three 3-pointers in the final 3:11 when No. 9 UCLA rebounded from its first loss of the season for a 63-59 Pac-12 victory over Arizona State. Michaela Onyenwere had 10 points for the Bruins (2-1, 1-1), who led by 17 points early in the second quarter but fell behind by two early in the fourth quarter before staging a comeback. Eboni Walker had 12 points and Jaddan Simmons had 10 for the Sun Devils (4-1, 1-1), who were attempting to start 5-0 for the first time since 2002-03.