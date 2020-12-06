McDonald scores 30, No. 7 Arizona holds off USC 78-77

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 30 points and Cate Reese added 25, helping No. 7 Arizona outlast Southern California 78-77. The Wildcats picked up their first marquee win of the season on Friday, beating No. 9 UCLA for their third win in the past four games against top-10 teams. Arizona found itself in another tight game against the Trojans (and fell into an 11-point hole early in the third quarter. McDonald and Reese keyed a 22-3 run that carried into the fourth quarter and Arizona stretched the lead to 77-72 late.