Felton scores late, UCLA rallies to beat Arizona State 25-18

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Demetric Felton scored on a 2-yard run with 1:09 left and UCLA rallied after sputtering for most of the second half to beat Arizona State 25-18. The Bruins dominated early to go up 17-0, struggled as the Sun Devils surged into the lead, then came to life at just the right time. Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for two touchdowns and was sharp while engineering the final drive after missing two games due to COVID-19 contact tracing.