Cardinals searching for answers after 38-28 loss to Rams

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals were rolling the first seven weeks of the season with their high-octane offense churning up yards. The NFC West title was within their sights. After a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, their fourth in five games, the Cardinals find themselves all but out of the division race and on the outside looking in for an NFC Wild Card spot. In dire need of a win, Arizona dropped a desert dud, stretching its losing streak to three straight games with a 38-28 loss to the Rams.