1 man killed, 3 others injured in car crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old man is dead and three other people injured after two vehicles collided in west Phoenix. They say the driver of a sports car lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic around 7:15 p.m. Saturday and struck another car. Investigators believe speed may be a factor in the crash, but they have no indications that impairment of street racing were involved. Authorities say Jorge Alvarez died at the scene from his injuries. They say three other men were taken to a hospital with serious injuries and one was listed in extremely critical condition. Phoenix police are investigating the cause of the crash.