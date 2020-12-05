Skip to Content

Feds grant $638M more for light rail extension in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has granted an additional $638 million to complete a light rail extension project in Phoenix. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said in a press release Friday that the South Central light rail extension will help the state’s economy and create jobs.

The rail extension is expected to cost a total of roughly $1 billion. The project previously received two $100 million federal grants in July 2019 and in May. The 5.5-mile extension will connect with existing tracks that run from downtown to south Phoenix. The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

