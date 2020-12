TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jarek Broussard ran for a career-high 301 yards, Ashaad Clayton ran for two touchdowns and the Colorado Buffaloes stayed undefeated with a 24-13 win over Arizona on Saturday night. Colorado is one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the Pac-12, along with USC. Arizona has lost 11 straight games dating back to last season. The Buffaloes piled up 407 yards on the ground.