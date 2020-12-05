Arizona holds off Eastern Washington 70-67

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — James Akinjo scored 15 points, Dalen Terry had a steal and the clinching free throws with five seconds left and Arizona edged Eastern Washington 70-67. The Eagles had a chance when Tanner Groves converted a three-point play with 41 seconds left and Azuolas Tubelis only made one free throw after being fouled grabbing his own miss with 13 seconds left. The free throw put Arizona on top 68-65 Jacob Davison drove into the lane and tried a kickout pass for a tying 3-pointer but Dalen intercepted and was fouled. After he made two free throws, EWU made a layup as time expired.