Navajo Nation extends stay-home order to halt virus’ spread

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has extended a stay-at-home order through Dec. 28 to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The extension takes effect Monday and includes weekend lockdowns. The Navajo Nation has had some of the most restrictive measures aimed at COVID-19 anywhere in the country, and most of those have been in place since March. They include a mask mandate. Residents are required to stay home unless they must report to work, or need to get food, medication or essential supplies. Businesses have limited hours. Nez has urged residents not to leave the reservation or to gather with families.