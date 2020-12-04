Judge dismisses GOP bid to undo Biden’s victory in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out a Republican bid to undo Democrat President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona. Judge Randall Warner concluded Arizona GOP chief Kelli Ward failed to prove fraud in a challenge of election results in metro Phoenix and that evidence presented at trial wouldn’t reverse President Donald Trump’s loss in the state. Poll observers called to testify by Ward said they witnessed problems in the processing of ballots, but the judge wrote that those problems were pointed out to election workers, who then fixed the mistakes. Ward’s attorney says the state’s GOP chief will appeal the decision.