Few answers for family of man shot dead by New Mexico police

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Activists are trying to bring attention to the case of a young Black man who was shot by New Mexico state police officers while on a road trip from Indiana to Arizona. Rodney Applewhite was on his way to Phoenix to visit family for Thanksgiving when he was shot following a police pursuit and altercation in which authorities say he grabbed an officer’s gun. Family members say they have many questions about what happened that November morning. Activists rallied in person and online Friday in New Mexico, Arizona and Indiana. They pointed to Applewhite’s case as they renewed their call for racial justice and police reforms.