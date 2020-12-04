Bill Montgomery says ethics complaint against him dismissed

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery says an ethics complaint against him has been dismissed. The complaint alleged Montgomery covered up misconduct in the Jodi Arias case. It was filed a day before he was appointed to the Arizona Supreme Court in September 2019. The court appointed independent Bar counsel to investigate to avoid a conflict of interest. Montgomery said in a statement Friday that the complaint was frivolous and intended to influence Gov. Doug Ducey’s pick to replace a justice who retired. Montgomery says the complaint was dismissed Nov. 9 and no longer can be appealed.