Arizona reports over 5K COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported more than 5,000 new known COVID-19 cases for the second straight day. The state reported 5,680 additional known cases and additional 64 deaths. Arizona on Thursday reported 5,442 cases. That number for only 24 hours was the highest number of deaths reported in one day during the pandemic except for the record 10,322 cases reported Tuesday. Officials said Tuesday’s number was inflated by holiday weekend reporting delays. Arizona’s cases, deaths and hospitalizations already were steadily rising before Thanksgiving, when gatherings and travel were expected to further spread the coronavirus. Only 9% of ICU beds statewide were available Thursday.