No. 25 Arizona State holds off Cal 70-62 in Pac-12 opener

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Remy Martin produced another impressive performance on California’s home floor, finishing with 22 points, five assists and four rebounds as No. 25 Arizona State beat the Golden Bears 70-62 in the Pac-12 opener for both schools. Prized freshman Josh Christopher added 14 points for the Sun Devils, and Holland Woods knocked down a key 3-pointer with 2:24 remaining. Cal star Matt Bradley had 20 points and eight rebounds but was just 1 for 9 on 3-pointers.