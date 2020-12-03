Medical officials serving Navajo make urgent plea: Stay home

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Medical professionals serving the Navajo Nation made an urgent plea to residents Thursday to stay home as coronavirus cases rise. The numbers are testing the limits of health care on the vast reservation that already is scrambling to find places to transport critically ill patients. The tribe is seeing more cases daily now than it did in the spring when it was a national hotspot. The difference now is that cases are rising in all the states that border the reservation, and the tribe no longer can draw on the resources it once did. Indian Health Service officials say the agency is at serious risk of running out of hospital beds, nurses and supplies.