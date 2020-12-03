49ers head to new home in Arizona to host Bills

The San Francisco 49ers will need to get used to their temporary new home while the Buffalo Bills try to put aside the bad memories from their most recent trip to Arizona. The Niners have relocated to Arizona for three weeks after strict new COVID-19 protocols in their home county prohibited contact sports and practices. San Francisco packed up its entire operation and headed to the desert where it is playing the next two “home” games at the Cardinals stadium in Glendale, starting with the matchup against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills, who lost here last month on a last-second Hail Mary.