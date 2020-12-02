Ohio woman arrested in Arizona, drugs found in truck

CORDES JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say an Ohio woman has been arrested after thousands of fentanyl pills and multiple pounds of cocaine and marijuana were found in the pickup truck she was driving. They say the speeding vehicle was swerving outside the highway lanes before it was stopped early Tuesday near Cordes Junction north of Phoenix. Sheriff’s officials say a deputy reported smelling marijuana. A drug-sniffing dog alerted authorities to 280 pounds of marijuana, four pounds of cocaine and about 8,000 fentanyl pills. Authorities arrested 39-year-old Crystal Briley on suspicion of possession and transportation of marijuana for sale, possession of a narcotic drug and narcotic drug for sale.