PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks offered contracts to three arbitration-eligible players on Wednesday, including catcher Carson Kelly and pitchers Luke Weaver and Caleb Smith. The 26-year-old Kelly was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 and had a breakout year in 2019, finishing with a .245 batting average and 18 homers. He was slightly disappointing in 2020, hitting .221 with five homers.