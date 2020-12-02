Hospitals call on Arizona to act as COVID-19 surge mounts

PHOENIX (AP) — Top hospital officials across Arizona are urging the state to take more action to stop the spread of COVID-19, making a bleak projection of a health care system that could go beyond capacity later this month. Officials at the state’s largest health system Banner Health warned Wednesday that it could surpass its hospital bed capacity as early as next week. The system’s chief clinical officer was one of eight hospital leaders who signed a letter calling on Arizona’s top health official, Dr. Cara Christ, to establish tougher measures. The suggestions include a ban on indoor dining and group athletic events, curfews and limiting gatherings to no more than 25 people.