Terror, hate-crime counts mulled in Vegas in 2-state rampage

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors in Nevada say three people from Texas could face terrorism and hate-crime charges following Thanksgiving shootings in suburban Las Vegas, including one that killed a man at a convenience store, and several more shootings before their arrests in rural Arizona. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that Shawn McDonnell, Christopher McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis could eventually face the death penalty in Las Vegas in the 11-hour rampage that left a 22-year-old from North Las Vegas dead and at least three other people wounded.