PHOENIX (AP) — Alessandro Lever had 20 points as Grand Canyon romped past Mississippi Valley State 88-49. Asbjorn Midtgaard had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Grand Canyon. Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Oscar Frayer had five assists. Terry Collins had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Delta Devils. Devin Gordon added 12 points, and Caleb Hunter had six assists.