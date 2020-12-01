Big rig driver facing charges in fatal crash near Buckeye

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man was allegedly driving a commercial semi-truck on a suspended license at the time of a crash near Buckeye that killed a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detention officer last month. They say 62-year-old Jorge Yanez Campos has been booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter and aggravated assault. Sheriff’s officials say 35-year-old Officer Justin Folsome died in the Nov. 24 crash on State Route 85 after his car was struck from behind. Folsome had been employed by the Sheriff’s Office since June 2012. According to the Arizona Republic, court documents show Campos allegedly rammed into three vehicles stopped at a red light at a speed of about 55 mph.