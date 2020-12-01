Arizona cites holiday reporting delays for record 10K cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported over 10,000 new known coronavirus cases, but the state said the record number which is nearly three times the latest seven-day daily rolling average reflected not only the current surge but also delayed reporting due to the holiday weekend. The state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 10,322 additional cases and 48 additional deaths as hospitalizations continued to increase. Arizona’s largest daily case report on a single day was 4,878 on July 1. Data from The COVID Tracking Project shows the state’s latest seven-day rolling average of daily new cases at 3,499 on Monday, when the state reported only 822 new cases.