Officials seek motive after 3 arrested in 2-state rampage

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say three people arrested after a vehicle crash and trooper-involved shooting in Arizona are believed to be responsible for several Thanksgiving ahootings in suburban Las Vegas, including one that killed a man at a convenience store. No motive was immediately given by Henderson police. In Las Vegas, District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the three suspects were from Tyler, Texas, and that they will face criminal charges. Police said witnesses at the convenience store described two men with guns and a woman leaving in a dark-colored vehicle with a Texas license plate.