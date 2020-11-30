Skip to Content

Officials seek motive after 3 arrested in 2-state rampage

6:04 pm AP - Arizona News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say three people arrested after a vehicle crash and trooper-involved shooting in Arizona are believed to be responsible for several Thanksgiving ahootings in suburban Las Vegas, including one that killed a man at a convenience store. No motive was immediately given by Henderson police. In Las Vegas, District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the three suspects were from Tyler, Texas, and that they will face criminal charges. Police said witnesses at the convenience store described two men with guns and a woman leaving in a dark-colored vehicle with a Texas license plate. 

Associated Press

