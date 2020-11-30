Navajo Nation finds 177 more COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting more than 170 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths. Navajo health officials announced Sunday a new tally of 177 newly confirmed virus cases, bringing the total to 16,427, including 27 delayed unreported cases. The death toll from COVID-19 on the vast reservation that includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah now stands at 653. So far, 8,676 have recovered from COVID-19, and 157,860 COVID-19 tests have been administered. Residents remain under a stay-at-home order, with an exception for essential workers and essential needs like food, medication and emergencies. Essential businesses are limited to hours between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.