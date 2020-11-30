Skip to Content

Mesa police arrest man in fatal drive-by shooting of child

8:05 pm AP - Arizona News

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa say they have arrested a man in a drive-by shooting that killed a 1-year-old boy and wounded six other people outside a food truck. Officers say 29-year-old Larry T. Miller faces charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, endangerment and aggravated assault. The 1-year-old died Oct. 18, two days after a gunman in an SUV stopped in the street and shot into a nighttime crowd of people eating outside a food truck. Police confirmed Monday that the suspect was believed to have been involved in an altercation outside the truck earlier that evening. 

Associated Press

